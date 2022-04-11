Tripura: NFR Announces Train Service to ICP at Sabroom

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced direct train connectivity to the proposed Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sabroom, a town in South Tripura district in order to ensure seamless cargo facility.

A team of senior NFR officials held a meeting recently with state government officials, representatives of Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) and Customs to implement the PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal scheme at the state's southernmost border town.

In the meeting, NFR officials briefed about the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal scheme, which will help in implementing these projects in time-bound manner and enable them to have direct connectivity with Railways. If it becomes effective, it will make the cargo handling and transportation from the Land Port much faster and efficient.

In the discussion, it was planned that railway connectivity will be provided inside ICP for the benefit of all stakeholders and the proposal regarding the same will be submitted to NFR authority by the LPAI at the earliest, the release stated.

Also Read: Over 9,500 COVID-19 Booster Shots Administered To Adults On First Day

At present, the distance between the goods yard and ICP stands at 4.5 km. If rail service is extended to the proposed ICP, then there will be no need to use trucks for loading or unloading of goods coming from both sides of border.



PM Gati Shakti initiative aims for seamless infrastructure projects. Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals will further aid to streamline railway cargo movement as well as remove bottlenecks for transportation to benefit the last mile customer.

Implementation of these projects will help in improving connectivity as well as assist the North-Eastern region in becoming a logistic hub leading to economic transformation.

Also Read: Indian Embassy Celebrates 72nd ICCR Foundation Day in Nepal