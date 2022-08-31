Tripura: Rajya Sabha By-Election to be Held on Sept 22

The date for by-election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura has been announced by the Election Commission. The election will take place on September 22.

Election to the Rajya Sabha seat has been necessitated after chief minister Dr Manik Saha vacated the seat earlier this year.

Notably, Dr Manik Saha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Tripura in April this year.

However, soon after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, Saha was appointed as the chief minister of Tripura by the BJP.

On May 15, Manik Saha took over charge of Tripura chief minister from Biplab Deb.

Later in June, Saha was elected to the Tripura assembly as an MLA from the constituency of Town Bordowali.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has, thus far, emerged as the front runner as a possible BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha election from the state.

On the other hand, the term of the current Tripura Legislative assembly will come to an end in the first half of next year.

Elections process for the new Tripura Legislative Assembly, in all likelihood, will be conducted by February end next year.