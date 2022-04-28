Tripura: Six Rohingyas Detained at Dharmanagar Rly Station

Six suspected Rohingyas have been detained at North Tripura’s Dharmanagar railway station for travelling without valid travel documents, said police on Thursday.

Of the six detainees, three are male, one is woman and two are children.

"While the woman possesses a United Nations identity card as a Rohingya refugee, the remaining five could not produce any valid document but claimed that they came here (Dharmanagar) to visit a relative's house", a police officer said as reported by news agency PTI.



All the six were taken to Dharmanagar police station for interrogation to know their real identities, the officer told PTI.

He said they came from Delhi to Dharmanagar by Tripura Sundari express, a long distance train which connects Agartala with the national capital and their final destination was Kailashahar, a border sub-division of Unakoti district.



"We found inconsistency in their statements. Moreover, they could not speak Bengali and Hindi... We will act as per the law and legal action will be taken if they fail to show valid documents", he said.

