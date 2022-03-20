Assam

ULFA-I Denies Links To Those Arrested Recently

In a statement issued by the banned militant outfit, it claimed that the recently arrested individuals, namely, Tutu Bora, Debojit Bhuyan, Mithu Bora and Firoz Khan had no links with ULFA-I.
The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Sunday said that the recently arrested linkmen had no ties with the organization.

In a statement issued by the banned militant outfit, it claimed that the recently arrested individuals, namely, Tutu Bora, Debojit Bhuyan, Mithu Bora and Firoz Khan had no links with ULFA-I.

The statement claimed that the arrested people were being framed as ULFA-I members by the army and the police.

The statement also said that security forces arresting innocent people would not break the morale of the youth who stand for freedom.

Notably, the crime branch of Guwahati Police had arrested Tutu Bora on suspicions of being a linkman who allegedly recruited for the banned outfit.

Tutu Bora, aged 38, a resident of Gormur in Assam’s Majuli district was arrested today in a major breakthrough. He was reportedly working with Ganesh Lahon to secure information on contractors working in Majuli.

He was involved in extortion and recruiting new cadres for the banned militant outfit.

Meanwhile, Police suspected Bora to be an overground cadre of the ULFA-I.

United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I)

