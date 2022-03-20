ULFA-I Denies Links To Those Arrested Recently

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Sunday said that the recently arrested linkmen had no ties with the organization.

In a statement issued by the banned militant outfit, it claimed that the recently arrested individuals, namely, Tutu Bora, Debojit Bhuyan, Mithu Bora and Firoz Khan had no links with ULFA-I.

The statement claimed that the arrested people were being framed as ULFA-I members by the army and the police.

The statement also said that security forces arresting innocent people would not break the morale of the youth who stand for freedom.