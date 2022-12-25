Assam: Sec 144 Imposed In Golaghat

The district administration in Assam’s Golaghat on Sunday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with immediate effect.

The stringent measures were imposed by order of the Additional District Magistrate of Golaghat, Kuldeep Hazarika.

According to the order, vehicle owners have been prohibited from parking their vehicles outside designated parking spots on the national highway.

In addition, people will also not be allowed to park their vehicles on other Public Works Department (PWD) roads across the district.

Moreover, the orders from the Addl District Magistrate also prohibited freight carrying dumpers from operating between 10 pm and 6 am.

Additionally, freight carrying vehicles have also been prohibited from carrying loads in excess of their prescribed capacities.

The order further mentioned that the decision has been taken in order to curb the rising cases of road accidents in the region. The orders will be effective immediately, it added.

Meanwhile, the district administration will register complaints against those found violating the orders and they will be dealt in accordance with the law.