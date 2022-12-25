Assam: Sec 144 Imposed In Golaghat

The district administration in Assam’s Golaghat on Sunday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with immediate effect.
The stringent measures were imposed by order of the Additional District Magistrate of Golaghat, Kuldeep Hazarika.
According to the order, vehicle owners have been prohibited from parking their vehicles outside designated parking spots on the national highway.
In addition, people will also not be allowed to park their vehicles on other Public Works Department (PWD) roads across the district.
Moreover, the orders from the Addl District Magistrate also prohibited freight carrying dumpers from operating between 10 pm and 6 am.
Additionally, freight carrying vehicles have also been prohibited from carrying loads in excess of their prescribed capacities.
The order further mentioned that the decision has been taken in order to curb the rising cases of road accidents in the region. The orders will be effective immediately, it added.
Meanwhile, the district administration will register complaints against those found violating the orders and they will be dealt in accordance with the law.
Earlier, Section 144 was imposed by district authorities in the Tinsukia district of Assam on December 21.
According to reports, stringent measures were put in place in light of the picnic season with the year-end festivities beginning.
The order issued by the district magistrate Narsing Pawar prohibited picnic goers from polluting public places and advised people to adhere to the regulations.
The order further mentioned that people should not leave behind plastic wastes and bottles at picnic spots.
The consumption of alcohol at picnic spots has also been prohibited by the district administration, in its tough stance against alcoholism and hooliganism.
It may be noted that Sec 144 was imposed in the Bijni town of the Chirang district of Assam earlier on Tuesday.
As per the order issued, the prohibitory measures will remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am.
The playing loud speakers and organizing DJ events will also remain prohibited during that time.