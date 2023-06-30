Tushar Mehta Re-Appointed As Solicitor General Of India

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Mehta's reappointment will be effective from July 1.

Additionally, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has issued an order reappointing Chetan Sharma, Satya Pal Jain, Devang Girish Vyas, and Dr. Krishna Nandan Singh as Additional Solicitors General in the High Courts of Delhi, Punjab & Haryana, Gujarat, and Patna respectively.