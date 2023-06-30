Tushar Mehta Re-Appointed As Solicitor General Of India

The Centre has announced the extension of Tushar Mehta's term as Solicitor General for an additional three years, making it his second extension.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Mehta's reappointment will be effective from July 1.
Additionally, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has issued an order reappointing Chetan Sharma, Satya Pal Jain, Devang Girish Vyas, and Dr. Krishna Nandan Singh as Additional Solicitors General in the High Courts of Delhi, Punjab & Haryana, Gujarat, and Patna respectively.
In October 2018, the Central Government appointed Mehta, as the Solicitor General, who was then an Additional Solicitor General. In June 2020, the Centre had re-appointed him as the SG for a term of three years with effect from July 1, 2020.