TV Actor Found Dead at His Apartment in Mumbai

Sources said that the actor might have died due to suspected drug overdose.

Aditya’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has launched an investigation into the case.

Aditya Singh Rajput, was an actor and model who gained popularity from MTV show Splitsvilla 9. He was popular in celebrity circles of Mumbai and also worked as a casting coordinator. He was a part of TV shows like Aawaz Season 9 and Bad Boy Season 4.