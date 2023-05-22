TV Actor Found Dead at His Apartment in Mumbai
In a tragic incident, television actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Monday afternoon.
According to sources, Aditya was found dead inside the bathroom of his home in Andheri. He was reportedly recovered by his friend and watchman of the building he lived in. Aditya was then rushed to a hospital nearby. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.
Sources said that the actor might have died due to suspected drug overdose.
Aditya’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has launched an investigation into the case.
Aditya Singh Rajput, was an actor and model who gained popularity from MTV show Splitsvilla 9. He was popular in celebrity circles of Mumbai and also worked as a casting coordinator. He was a part of TV shows like Aawaz Season 9 and Bad Boy Season 4.