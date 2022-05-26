TV Actor Killed by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir

In a tragic incident, a Kashmiri television actor lost her life after terrorists opened fire upon her at her residence in the Chadoora area in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

The deceased actor identified as Amreen Bhatt (35) was shot dead by three terrorists outside her residence at about 7:55 pm. Her 10-year-old nephew Farhan Zubai received a bullet injury in his arm.

Informing about the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police took to twitter and wrote, “At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to the hospital in (an) injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm.”