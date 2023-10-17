Twins Killed, Parents Injured in Pune Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, three-year-old twin sisters were killed while their parents sustained injuries after a petrol tanker crashed into the two-wheeler on which they were travelling in Maharashtra’s Pune on Monday evening.
The incident was reported at Vishrantiwadi Chowk where the father of the deceased twins, Satish Kumar Jha (40) was riding a two-wheeler with them and his wife when he stopped at the traffic light.
As the traffic light turned green, a petrol tanker coming from behind collided with their bike and the two children fell to the ground killing them on the spot while the husband and wife sustained injuries in the crash.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
Reported stated that mother sustained severe injuries in the accident and is being treated at Sassoon Hospital while the father suffered minor injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the petrol tanker has been arrested.
The police said, “The tanker hit the motorcycle immediately after the signal turned green at the chowk. The driver of the truck was arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.”