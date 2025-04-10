Two CBI Officers Arrested for Accepting Bribes to Influence Case Outcome

In a major development, two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes to secure the release of an individual registered in a case being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The two officers arrested by the CBI are Senior Law Officer Anil Tanwar and Inspector Ramesh Kumar from the CBI’s BS&FB branch.

Advertisment

The individuals were reportedly caught offering to influence the outcome of the case in exchange for monetary benefits. The CBI’s swift action has led to their arrest, highlighting the agency's commitment to tackling corruption within its own ranks.

Earlier, the CBI had registered a case against multiple individuals, including senior officials, after a complaint was filed alleging demands for bribes to influence ongoing investigations.

The complaint, filed by Himanshu Nanavaty, a resident of Banswara, Rajasthan, accuses CBI officers of attempting to settle his cases in exchange for bribes. Nanavaty, who is both an accused and a complainant in two separate cases handled by the CBI’s EO-III branch, claimed that he was approached by Avnish Kumar, who introduced himself as a CBI officer. Kumar allegedly offered to settle Nanavaty’s cases for a bribe.

According to Nanavaty's statement, Kumar introduced him to Anil Tanwar, a Senior Law Officer at the CBI, who demanded Rs. 50 lakhs, later reduced to Rs. 35 lakhs, in exchange for favorable intervention in his case. Additionally, another individual, identified as Ramesh Kumar, an alleged CBI officer, reportedly demanded an additional Rs. 10 lakhs for his assistance.

The complainant also alleged that Jyotimon Dethan, an officer in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, demanded Rs. 50,000 to influence officials at the Enforcement Directorate in a separate matter.

Following the complaint, the CBI assigned Inspector Jaskaran from the AC-III branch to discreetly verify the allegations. The verification report, dated April 9, 2025, substantiated the claims, prompting the CBI to register a case.

The case has been registered under Section 61(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS 2023), along with Sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). The accused named in the case include:

Avnish Kumar Anil Tanwar, Senior Law Officer, CBI, Delhi Ramesh Kumar, Inspector, CBI, BS&FB, New Delhi Jyotimon Dethan, Officer, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Unknown public servants and private individuals

The investigation has been entrusted to Inspector Lovnish of the CBI’s AC-III unit.

Also Read: CBI Arrests Defense Accounts Official in Guwahati on Bribery Charges