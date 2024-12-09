Two Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Students Evacuated Safely

Two prominent schools in Delhi were evacuated on Monday morning following bomb threats received via email, reports said. The administrations of the schools, Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and GD Goenka Public School, Paschim Vihar promptly dismissed students and notified the police and Fire Department.

Advertisment

Emergency services were informed around 7 a.m., and precautionary measures were swiftly implemented to ensure student safety. Investigations are underway, with further details yet to emerge.

The Delhi High Court recently directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to formulate a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling bomb threats. The proposed SOP aims to define the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, including law enforcement, school authorities, and municipal bodies, to enhance preparedness and ensure seamless coordination. The Court has mandated the completion of this action plan within eight weeks.