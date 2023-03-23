Two IndiGo Flyers Misbehave With Crew After Getting Drunk; Booked

Mumbai police on Thursday booked two passengers of IndiGo flight travelling from Dubai to Mumbai for allegedly being in an inebriated condition and misbehaving with the cabin crew.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dattatreya Bapardekar and John George D'Souza.

They were however granted bail later.

"Two Indigo flyers have been booked under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & sections 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft rules for being drunk & misbehaving with the crew. Both were arrested formally but as the sections were bailable, they were granted bail from the police station itself", DCP Dixit Gedam, Mumbai Police told ANI.

According to reports, the incident occurred on March 22, and it is alleged that passengers John George D'Souza and Dattatreya Anand Bapardekar started drinking after the flight took off from Dubai on an Indigo flight coming from Dubai to Mumbai.

When the cabin crew found this, they informed them about the ban on drinking alcohol inside the flight. But both the accused got infuriated and stood up from their seat and started walking inside the flight drunk.

An FIR was later registered against the duo after a complaint was received from IndiGo.

Further probe is underway.