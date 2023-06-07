Two LPG Rakes of Goods Train Derail in Madhya Pradesh

A few days after the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, a major tragedy was averted in Madhya Pradesh after two wagons of LPG Rake derailed while placing them for unloading during the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to reports, the incident took place near a Bharat Petroleum depot at Shahpura Bhitoni in Jabalpur district.
Reports stated that two LPG rakes derailed near the main gate of the Bharat petroleum unit when the goods train was going to empty the rakes in the factory. The coaches of the train derailed from the track during the process.
Following the incident, railway officials rushed to the spot late night and supervised the restoration work.
Meanwhile, a case has been lodged at Bhitoni station of Shahpura.
Earlier, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track in Odisha's Balasore. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.
The horrific train accident on the night of June 2 claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and left over 900 injured. The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm.