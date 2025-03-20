Two Naxalites Killed, One DRG Personnel Martyred in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Security forces neutralized two Naxalites in an encounter at the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh, while a District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel lost his life in the operation, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Advertisment

The clash occurred in a forested area under the Gangaloor police station limits, where security forces had launched a combing operation against insurgents. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, and search operations are still underway, police sources said.

The incident comes amid a recent wave of Naxalite surrenders in Chhattisgarh. Last week, 17 Naxalites surrendered before authorities in Bijapur district. Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav confirmed that the surrendered rebels were active in different capacities within the Gangaloor area committee of the outlawed Maoist organization.

Security forces have intensified anti-Naxal operations in the region. In February, a coordinated crackdown led to the arrest of 18 insurgents and the recovery of explosives. Ten Naxalites were apprehended from the forests of Gunjeperti under Usur police station, while seven others were caught in Rajpenta under the Basaguda police station, both locations yielding significant caches of explosives. Another Maoist was arrested in a joint operation by the DRG and Bhairamgarh police.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, presented a master plan for Bastar’s development. The proposal aims to transform the Naxal-affected region into a hub for industry, infrastructure, and tourism.

CM Sai stated that the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh is in its “final phase,” attributing the decline to a combination of security strategies and public cooperation. The state government is now focusing on economic revival through industrial investments, infrastructure development, and job opportunities for tribal communities.

With search operations ongoing in the wake of the latest encounter, security forces remain on high alert in the Bijapur-Dantewada border region.

Further updates are awaited.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxals Killed in Early Morning Gunfight with Security Forces