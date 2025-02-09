Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxals Killed in Early Morning Gunfight with Security Forces

Twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, according to police reports.

The gunfight occurred in the Indravati National Park area during an anti-Naxalite operation carried out by security forces.

A senior police official confirmed that, based on preliminary information, twelve Naxalites were killed in the exchange of fire. Intermittent gunfire was still reported in the area, and further details are awaited.

This incident follows a similar encounter on January 12, when five Naxalites, including two women, were killed in Bijapur.

That gunfight took place in the forest area near Bandepara-Koranjed villages under Madded police station limits during an anti-Naxalite operation by a joint team of security forces, as reported by Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P.

