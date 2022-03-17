Two Rhinos from Assam Gifted to Gorakhpur Zoo

Two rhinos from Assam have been gifted to Shaheed Ashfaq Kullah Khan Zoolagical Park in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The rhinos reached the park on March 17 after travelling 1250 km.

A grand welcome was given by the Zoological Park and the Heritage Foundation on their arrival. The two rhinos Har and Gauri (one male and one female) from Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati have reached Gorakhpur Zoo.

The weight of Har and Gauri between about 4 to 5 years is around 1500 kg. Dr. Yogesh Pratap Singh, a wildlife expert of the zoological park, who was with both of them by road, reached Gorakhpur Zoological Park on Wednesday.

Har and Gauri travelled in separate trucks. Along with Har and Gauri, two zookeepers from the Guwahati Zoo have travelled to Gorakhpur to look after the rhinos during the journey.

In the current season, around 140 kg green fodder and leaves will be given to Har and Gauri in a day. 3 kg banana and 12 to 15 kg vegetables and fruits will be also be given. Apart from this, 3 to 5 kg of gram and bran will be given. Both also love sugarcane and green corn which will be provided to Har and Gauri.

Dr. H Raja Mohan, Director of Zoological Park and PCCF Wildlife Assam, led by MK Yadav met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed gratitude on behalf of the UP government for giving two rhinos.

The statue of Barasingha, the state wildlife of Uttar Pradesh, was given to him as a memento. a seven-member team of Zoological Park from Guwahati with both the rhinos.

Director of Zoological Park Dr H Raja Mohan says that Har and Gauri could be seen by the visitors in the zoo only after the completion of their quarantine period. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself will attend this unveiling program.

