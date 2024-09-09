Two Terrorists Neutralized In Poll-Bound J&K; Weapon Cache Recovered

The Indian Army has successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera, killing at least two terrorists.
The Army’s White Knight Corps reported that the operation, named OP KANCHI, was launched on the night of September 8-9, 2024, in the general area of Lam, Nowshera, based on intelligence inputs.
The Army's statement on X confirmed that the operation resulted in the neutralization of two terrorists.
“OP KANCHI. Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and @JmuKmrPolice regarding a likely inflitration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched by #IndianArmy on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, #Nowshera,” the army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.
“Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores including Two AK-47s and one Pistol thus far recovered. Search operation is in progress,” it added.
This incident comes just ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first electoral exercise in the Union Territory since December 2014. These elections follow the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the former state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The first phase of voting is scheduled for September 18, with the second phase a week later on September 25, and the final phase on October 1. Counting will take place on October 8, aligning with the revised dates for Haryana's elections.