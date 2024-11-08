Two Village Defence Guards Kidnapped, Executed By Terrorists In J&K

In a tragic development in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, two village defence guards (VDGs), Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, were abducted and executed by terrorists.
The incident took place on Thursday in the Munzla Dhar forest of Adhwari and has sparked widespread condemnation and heightened security concerns in the region.
According to reports, Ahmad and Kumar were kidnapped while they were grazing cattle and later shot dead. Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the banned terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claimed responsibility for the killings and even circulated images of the deceased with their eyes blindfolded.
Prithvi, Kumar's brother, shared with PTI, “We have received information that my brother and Ahmad were abducted and killed by terrorists. They were VDGs and had gone to graze cattle, as usual.” In response, security forces have launched a massive search operation to locate and neutralize the terrorists responsible for the attack.
The incident comes on the heels of another violent event in the Union Territory—a grenade attack at a bustling Sunday market in Srinagar that left at least 12 people injured. These back-to-back attacks have stirred fear among residents and prompted officials to heighten security efforts across the region.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed strong condemnation, stating, “No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave sons martyred in this cowardly act. We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits & avenge this barbaric act.”
The National Conference highlighted that both Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah condemned the violence. “Such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant impediment in achieving long-lasting peace in J&K. In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” the party’s statement read.
Further escalating tensions, an encounter broke out in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday after security forces launched an anti-terrorist operation. Sources indicated that two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped.
The spate of recent violence has alarmed the state leadership. Following the Sunday market explosion, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged security forces to intensify efforts to curb the surge in terror attacks, stating, “There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians.”