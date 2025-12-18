Two Years of Achievements of the Water Resources Department: Strong Push to Irrigation and Water Conservation

Over the last two years, the Water Resources Department of Chhattisgarh has registered significant progress in the areas of irrigation expansion, water conservation and scientific water management, in line with the state government’s development agenda.

During this period, the state has added 25,000 hectares of new irrigation capacity, taking the total developed irrigation potential to 2.176 million hectares. This expansion has provided major relief to farmers and strengthened agricultural productivity by reducing dependence on monsoon rainfall.

National recognition for water conservation

Chhattisgarh’s efforts in water conservation have received national recognition under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan – “Catch the Rain” campaign. The state was awarded the 2nd Prize in the Sixth National Water Conservation Public Participation Awards in the category of “Best Performing State.”

In the Urban Local Body category, Raipur Municipal Corporationsecured first place. Several districts including Balod, Rajnandgaon, Raipur, Mahasamund, Balodabazar, Gariaband, Bilaspur and Raigarh were also honoured for outstanding community-led water conservation initiatives.

Major projects approved

To strengthen irrigation infrastructure, the state government approved ₹1,874.87 crore for 477 irrigation projects, aimed at expansion and rehabilitation of irrigation facilities across 73,601 hectares.

For the first time since the formation of the state, Chhattisgarh received ₹896 crore as Special Central Assistance, giving a major boost to water resource development projects.

During the 2024–25 agricultural year, irrigation was provided to 1.452 million hectares against a target of 1.653 million hectares, achieving 87.82 percent of the set target.

Focus on Bastar and tribal regions

To accelerate irrigation development in the Bastar region, a Chief Engineer’s Office was established in Jagdalpur. Additionally, in the tribal-dominated Jashpur district, a separate Executive Engineer’s office was inaugurated at Kunkuri, ensuring faster implementation and maintenance of irrigation schemes at the local level.

Roadmap for the future

The Water Resources Department has prepared an ambitious three-year action plan focusing on new irrigation projects, interlinking of rivers and utilisation of surplus rainwater in water-scarce areas.

In the 33rd Project Board meeting, 14 new major irrigation projects received in-principle approval. These projects are expected to create an additional 100,000 hectares of irrigation potential in the state.

The government has set a long-term goal to increase Chhattisgarh’s water storage capacity from the current 7,900 MCM to 16,000 MCM by 2047, while also eliminating groundwater-stressed development blocks.

These achievements clearly reflect the state government’s sustained commitment to water security, agricultural growth and long-term sustainable development.