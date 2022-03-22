UAE Army Delegation on 6-day Visit to India

In an aim to enhance defence cooperation engagements between armies of India and United Arab Emirates (UAE), a delegation of the UAE Army is on a six-day visit to India.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, the delegation arrived on March 21 and is visiting Indian Army training establishments and will also attend the Inaugural Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST).

The statement added that the agenda for staff talks of inaugural AAST include issues related to military training, increase in course subscription in Indian Army establishments, and conduct of bilateral exercises and enhancing defence technical cooperation.

The ministry statement read, "The UAE Army delegation is currently visiting Army establishments in Maharashtra to include School of Artillery, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Mechanised Infantry Centre and School, National Defence Academy, Command Hospital of Southern Command, Army Institute of Physical Training, Military Intelligence School and Depot and Bombay Engineers Group and Centre.”

The UAE delegation will also be visiting Larsen and Tubro Limited and Tata Motors Limited at Pune. Both the private companies have sizable defence manufacturing capacities.

