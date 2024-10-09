UCC Set To Roll Out in Uttarakhand, Committee Finalizes Rules

The path for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand is now clear following the final approval of the UCC rules by the state’s Uniform Civil Code Rules Committee.
Shatrughan Singh, Chairman of the Committee, said that the finalized rules will be handed over to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami within a week to ten days.
Singh highlighted that the UCC Bill was passed by the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly eight months ago, and since then, a dedicated committee has worked to draft the necessary rules. The committee held its first meeting in February, and after thorough deliberations, the rules have now been approved.
The UCC aims to simplify legal procedures for the public, including the introduction of an app and a web portal through which people can complete registrations and other processes without visiting government offices.
A review meeting was held in September under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and committee member Shatrughan Singh at the Bijapur Guest House. The meeting focused on the rules' formulation, with detailed discussions involving various departments, including Home, Police, Health, and Finance, to ensure smooth coordination.
The UCC Bill was introduced in the Uttarakhand Assembly in February 2024 and passed with a strong majority. The finalized rules mark a significant step toward the implementation of this landmark legislation in the state.