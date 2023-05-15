UCC Will be Implemented Soon in The Country, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was in Telangana on Sunday said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented soon in the country and polygamy would come to an end.
Addressing a huge crowd, CM Sarma said, “There are some people in India who thought they can marry four women. That was their thinking. But, I say you will not be able to do four marriages. Those days are going to come to an end. That day is not far. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to come in India and time has also come to make India a true secular nation.”
Himanta Biswa Sarma was addressing the “Hindu Ekta Yatra” organised by Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar.
CM Sarma, during his address also launched a scathing attack at the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government stating that ‘Ram Rajya’ would soon come to the state. Without naming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, CM Sarma said, “Raja has just five months left. We need ‘Ram Rajya’ in Telangana and that is our goal. Based on Hindu civilization we have to make ‘Ram Rajya’ in Telangana.”
He also said the Telangana government arrests Bandi Sanjay Kumar repeatedly, however, he comes out and the government will not succeed in keeping him in jail.
“Like Hanuman ji established ‘Ram Rajya’, we are confident that Bandi Sanjay will establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in Telangana,” CM Sarma added.
At the same event, Himanta Biswa Sarma also took a dig at AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and stated that he will close down 300 more madrassas this year.
Sarma said, “We're working to stop love jihad in Assam, and we're also working towards closing down Madrassas in Assam. After I became the CM, I closed 600 Madrassas in Assam. I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more Madrassas this year.”
Further, CM Sarma also asked everybody to watch the film 'The Kerala Story'.
Notably, Bandi Sanjay Kumar organized the ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ in Karimnagar on the occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti on Sunday evening. The yatra was organized to bring unity, cohesion, and solidarity to the Hindu population to fend off divisive forces.