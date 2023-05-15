UCC Will be Implemented Soon in The Country, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Sarma, during his address also launched a scathing attack at the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government stating that ‘Ram Rajya’ would soon come to the state. Without naming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, CM Sarma said, “Raja has just five months left. We need ‘Ram Rajya’ in Telangana and that is our goal. Based on Hindu civilization we have to make ‘Ram Rajya’ in Telangana.”

He also said the Telangana government arrests Bandi Sanjay Kumar repeatedly, however, he comes out and the government will not succeed in keeping him in jail.

“Like Hanuman ji established ‘Ram Rajya’, we are confident that Bandi Sanjay will establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in Telangana,” CM Sarma added.