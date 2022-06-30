Udaipur Murder: Ashok Gehlot to Meet Victim’s Family

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet the family members of deceased tailor Kanhaiya Lal on Thursday.

The chief minister is scheduled to arrive at Udaipur in a special plane at 1 pm. He will be accompanied by the minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav, chief secretary Usha Sharma, DGP ML Lather and other senior officials, the sources said.

At the same time, members of Hindu outfits are planning to take out a rally from Town Hall to the Collectorate in protest against the gruesome murder.

It may be mentioned that two assailants beheaded a local tailor in Udaipur in Rajasthan on Tuesday for a social media post where he had shown support for the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended after her inflammatory comments against Prophet Mohammad.

Section 144 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in all districts of the state for the next one month and mobile internet services have also been suspended.

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of police have been made in Udaipur for maintaining law and order and two Additional Director General, one Deputy IG and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in cooperation with Rajasthan ATS.