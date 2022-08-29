UGC To Launch Portal To Monitor, Resolve Grievances Of Students, Staff

Higher education sector regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) will be launching a centralized portal called ‘e-Samadhan’ that will monitor resolve all grievances of students and staff in varsities.

According to officials, the portal will be operational by next week.

"The resolution of institutional entity grievances has always been a top priority of the commission and in a step towards that, the UGC has come up with the e-Samadhan-Online Grievance Registering and Monitoring System which is a digital platform for stakeholders to identify and apply for grievances, feedback or queries," an official said.

According to the UGC, this platform ensures transparency, prevents unfair practices in Higher Education Institutions and provides a time-bound mechanism for redressal of the grievances,.

The commission has merged its existing portals and helplines except for the anti-ragging helpline and developed the new portal, an official statement read.

"UGC e-samadhan, a step forward for the service to stakeholders which would be a single Window system for all the stakeholders for registering their complaints/ grievances on the portal which would be available all the time at the click of a mouse. A toll free No. 1800-111-656 will also be available on UGC website 24x7 for lodging complaints by the stake holders on any issue faced by them" it further said.

The user would be able to register a grievance by following a simple procedure with the help of a mail ID or making a phone call on toll-free number.

"The complaint gets recorded and a docket number shall be allotted which would be automatically reflected in the concerned bureau head's accounts. The concerned bureau shall resolve the issues within the stipulated time," the statement added.

The concerned Bureau Head will review the complaints on a daily basis while the secretary or the chairman will do it weekly.

"Students can file various complaints through a single platform. It will be easier to track the progress of the complaints due to proper documentation and docket numbers. It would help to identify the institutions which are not responding to the grievances to take stringent measures by the Commission," the UGC official informed.