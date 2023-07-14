Ujjal Bhuyan, Venkatnarayana Bhatti Sworn In As Supreme Court Judges

S Venkatnarayana Bhatti was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 2013. He was then transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019 where he served as the Chief Justice. According to his recommendation, “During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court of Andhra High Pradesh and as a Judge and subsequently as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala, Mr Justice Bhatti has acquired considerable experience in various branches of law. He commands a good reputation and possesses integrity and competence.”