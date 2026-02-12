India's Concerns Heard: MEA on UN Report Linking JeM to Red Fort Blast

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that a recent United Nations report on the 2025 Red Fort blast has incorporated India’s concerns regarding cross-border terrorism and acknowledged the country’s inputs on the issue. The report links Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to the deadly attack near the Red Fort that claimed 15 lives.

Advertisment

Addressing a query during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has taken note of the 37th report of the UN Analytical and Support Sanctions Monitoring Team, which was published on February 4, 2026, and is available in the public domain.

Jaiswal stated that the report has taken on board India’s inputs regarding cross-border terrorism and the need to strengthen global counter-terrorism efforts.

The UN report, in its regional developments section on Asia, noted India’s submission that Jaish-e-Mohammed (listed as QDe.019) had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was also reported to be linked to the November 9, 2025, attack near the Red Fort in New Delhi that resulted in 15 fatalities.

It further stated that on October 8, JeM chief Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi (QDi.422) formally announced the creation of a women-only wing, Jamaat ul-Muminat, which is not currently listed under UN sanctions. According to the report, the wing is aimed at supporting terrorist activities.

The document also mentioned that on July 28, three individuals allegedly involved in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, were killed.

The MEA’s response comes amid continued international focus on terrorism in the region. Earlier, on January 28, Saudi Arabia condemned both the Pahalgam attack and the Red Fort terror incident during the third meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group under the Strategic Partnership Council framework.

The meeting, held in Riyadh, was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs, and Ahmed Al-Eissa, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior.

According to the MEA, both sides reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and strongly denounced the April 22, 2025, attack on civilians in Pahalgam as well as the November 10, 2025 terror incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The latest UN report and diplomatic engagements underscore India’s continued efforts to draw global attention to cross-border terrorism and push for coordinated international action against designated terror groups.