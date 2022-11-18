Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Nalanda, 2 Labourers Dead

Two labourers died in Bihar's Nalanda after an under-construction bridge collapsed at Churaman Bigha Chowk in the Bena police station area.

Several people are still feared to be trapped in the debris.

Block Development Officer Laxman Kumar who rushed to the spot, said, "Construction of a four-lane over the bridge was ongoing. No clarity on how many are buried under debris."

The team of Bhagan Bigha Bena Police Station and Harnaut Police Station reached the spot along with the force.

As per locals, with the help of a big crane machine, the work of placing a big gutter over the bridge was being done. Meanwhile, a big gutter suddenly fell down killing one labourer.

The locals said that incident occurred due to the negligence of the authority and they are concerned for their safety in future.

