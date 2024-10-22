Under-Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru Amid Heavy Rains; 3 Dead

Additionally, the search for two siblings who tragically drowned in Kengeri Lake has concluded, with the bodies of 13-year-old Srinivas and 11-year-old Mahalaxmi recovered by rescue teams. The children, children of Nagamma, had ventured to the lake to fetch water when the incident occurred. According to police, while playing near the water, Mahalaxmi slipped and fell in. Srinivas attempted to rescue her but both succumbed to the water.