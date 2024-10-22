Under-Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru Amid Heavy Rains; 3 Dead
An under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid heavy rains that have been relentless in the city leaving three dead. Reports indicate that approximately 17 construction labourers are feared to be trapped beneath the rubble.
Rescue teams, including police and fire and emergency services personnel, have so far recovered three bodies from the site and managed to rescue three individuals. However, efforts to locate and save others are ongoing. An injured construction worker was able to emerge from the debris and alert authorities to the situation, prompting an immediate rescue operation based on his information.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reached out to DCP Devaraj for updates on the incident, receiving briefings on the unfolding tragedy and rescue efforts.
Preliminary reports suggest that construction work continued despite the heavy rainfall, contributing to the disaster. Urban Development Minister and local MLA Byrathi Suresh has arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue operations.
In a related development, sources confirmed that relatives of the late former President Abdul Kalam, residing in the Kendriya Vihar Apartment, were evacuated to safety due to severe flooding in the area. Authorities facilitated the relocation of thousands of residents from their apartments using boats, as the apartment complex resembled a lake following the inundation.
Additionally, the search for two siblings who tragically drowned in Kengeri Lake has concluded, with the bodies of 13-year-old Srinivas and 11-year-old Mahalaxmi recovered by rescue teams. The children, children of Nagamma, had ventured to the lake to fetch water when the incident occurred. According to police, while playing near the water, Mahalaxmi slipped and fell in. Srinivas attempted to rescue her but both succumbed to the water.