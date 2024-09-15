Uttar Pradesh: Three-Storey Building Collapse in Meerut Claims 9 Lives

In a tragic incident, at least nine people lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in the Zakir Colony area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, reports said.
According to the Information Department, 15 individuals were trapped under the debris, of which 14 have been rescued. Unfortunately, nine were declared dead on Saturday.
Meanwhile, rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are underway, with teams deploying sniffer dogs to locate survivors beneath the rubble. Heavy rains in the area have added to the challenges faced by the rescue teams.
This disaster comes as Uttar Pradesh grapples with widespread flooding, affecting 11 districts. According to the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, floods have claimed 17 lives across the state.
In a post on 'X', the Chief Minister's office "Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection."