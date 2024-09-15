Uttar Pradesh: Three-Storey Building Collapse in Meerut Claims 9 Lives

This disaster comes as Uttar Pradesh grapples with widespread flooding, affecting 11 districts. According to the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, floods have claimed 17 lives across the state.

In a post on 'X', the Chief Minister's office "Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection."