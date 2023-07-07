Understanding IRCTC's NOSB: No Seat Berth for Half Fare

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a unique feature called NOSB, which stands for No Seat Berth. This facility is aimed at passengers traveling with children aged between 5 and 11 years. NOSB allows these children to board the train, but they are not allocated a seat. Instead, passengers are charged half the fare for their tickets. In this article, we will delve into the details of NOSB and how it functions within the IRCTC system.
NOSB, or No Seat Berth, is a special provision introduced by IRCTC to accommodate children aged between 5 and 11 years who are traveling with their parents or guardians. Typically, when booking tickets for children in this age group, passengers are required to pay the full fare to secure a confirmed seat or berth. However, with the NOSB option, passengers have the choice to pay only half the ticket fare, allowing the child to travel without occupying a seat.
When booking a ticket for a child aged between 5 and 11 years, two statuses related to NOSB may be displayed. The first status is "NOSB," which indicates that the child has been booked with a half-fare ticket and will not be assigned a seat. The second status is "NOSB, 0," which signifies that the child is allowed to travel without a seat.
It is important to note that if passengers wish to secure a confirmed seat or berth for a child aged between 5 and 11 years, they must pay the full adult fare. This rule was implemented as per the revised children's concession rules, effective from April 1, 2016. In situations where a seat is not required for the child, passengers can opt for NOSB and pay half the adult fare.
The introduction of NOSB by IRCTC has provided flexibility for passengers traveling with children aged between 5 and 11 years. This feature allows parents or guardians to save on ticket costs by opting for a half-fare ticket without allocating a seat for their child. It is important for passengers to be aware of the NOSB booking status and the implications it has on their travel arrangements. By understanding the rules and exceptions surrounding NOSB, passengers can make informed decisions when booking tickets for their children on Indian Railways.