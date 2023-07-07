Understanding IRCTC's NOSB: No Seat Berth for Half Fare

The introduction of NOSB by IRCTC has provided flexibility for passengers traveling with children aged between 5 and 11 years. This feature allows parents or guardians to save on ticket costs by opting for a half-fare ticket without allocating a seat for their child. It is important for passengers to be aware of the NOSB booking status and the implications it has on their travel arrangements. By understanding the rules and exceptions surrounding NOSB, passengers can make informed decisions when booking tickets for their children on Indian Railways.