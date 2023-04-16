Unexploded Bomb From 1999 Kargil War Kills Teenager in Ladakh

One teenager lost his life after an unexploded bomb from the 1999 Kargil war exploded near a football ground in Ladakh, reports emerged on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Astro football ground at Kurbathang in Ladakh.

The deceased have been identified as Baqir while two others, identified as Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi, sustained severe injuries. All were residents of Kharzong in Pashkum.

Pashkum Councilor Kacho Mohammad Feroz was quoted by ANI saying, “The boys were on their way to the football ground near which they stumbled upon the bomb. The explosion caused serious injuries to Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi, who were immediately rushed to the New District Hospital at Kurbathang for medical treatment. Unfortunately, Baqir succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead during treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh BD Mishra informed that one of the injured children is out of danger while the other child might possibly survive.

LG Mishra said, “We will be giving Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased child & Rs 1 lakh to the injured child. We are starting the operation to remove dangerous ammunition in limited time duration in the blind areas of Kargil & other places.”