Union Budget 2026: Check Which Items Became Cheaper and Which Got Costlier

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made history on Sunday, presenting her ninth consecutive budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, households across India watched eagerly in expectation of figuring out the direct impacts of the Union Budget 2026.

Every year, the budget announcement highlights a list of items that are likely to be cheaper or costlier as a result of changes in taxes, duties and policy measures. The government makes adjustments to customs and excise duties in order to boost domestic manufacturing, control imports, and generate demand. With reduced duties, usually the prices come down for consumers, while an increase makes items dearer.

As such, here is a list of items that are likely to see a change in prices, either for better or for worse, for the consumers.

What gets cheaper?

EV Batteries

Sports Equipment

17 Cancer Medicines

7 Life-Saving Drugs

Smartphones

Solar Panels

Leather Equipment

Microwave Ovens

Lithium Battery Components

Civilian training aircraft parts

Diabetes-related Drugs

Overseas Tours

What gets Costlier?

Tobacco products like cigarettes and beedis.

Pan Masala

Gutka

Minerals like Iron, coal, salt, etc.

