Subscribe

0

National

Union Budget 2026: Check Which Items Became Cheaper and Which Got Costlier

The government makes adjustments to customs and excise duties in order to boost domestic manufacturing, control imports, and generate demand. With reduced duties, usually the prices come down for consumers, while an increase makes items dearer.

author-image
PratidinTime National Desk
New Update
Union Budget 2026: Check Which Items Became Cheaper and Which Got Costlier

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with President Droupadi Murmu ahead of presenting Budget

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made history on Sunday, presenting her ninth consecutive budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, households across India watched eagerly in expectation of figuring out the direct impacts of the Union Budget 2026.

Advertisment

Every year, the budget announcement highlights a list of items that are likely to be cheaper or costlier as a result of changes in taxes, duties and policy measures. The government makes adjustments to customs and excise duties in order to boost domestic manufacturing, control imports, and generate demand. With reduced duties, usually the prices come down for consumers, while an increase makes items dearer.

As such, here is a list of items that are likely to see a change in prices, either for better or for worse, for the consumers.

What gets cheaper?

  • EV Batteries
  • Sports Equipment
  • 17 Cancer Medicines
  • 7 Life-Saving Drugs
  • Smartphones
  • Solar Panels
  • Leather Equipment
  • Smartphones
  • Microwave Ovens
  • Lithium Battery Components
  • Civilian training aircraft parts
  • Diabetes-related Drugs
  • Overseas Tours

Also Read: Budget Brings ‘Big Promise’ for Assam, Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal

What gets Costlier?

  • Tobacco products like cigarettes and beedis.
  • Pan Masala
  • Gutka
  • Minerals like Iron, coal, salt, etc.

Also Read: Union Budget 2026–27 Highlights: Big Capex, Youth Focus, Simpler Taxes

Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2026