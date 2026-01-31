Union Budget 2026–27 to Be Tabled in Parliament Tomorrow

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha tomorrow, marking another key moment for the Narendra Modi government in its third term. Following its presentation in the Lower House, a copy of the Budget will also be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisment

This will be the third Budget of the Modi government since returning to power and a historic one for Sitharaman, who is poised to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget since assuming office in 2019, a record in itself.

In the run-up to the Budget, the Finance Minister held extensive pre-Budget consultations with a wide range of stakeholders. These included economists, trade unions, representatives from the education and health sectors, MSMEs, industry bodies, and experts from the financial sector and capital markets. Inputs from these discussions are expected to shape key policy decisions announced tomorrow.

Agriculture and rural development were also a major focus during the preparation phase. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted separate consultations on farming-related issues and rural livelihoods, compiling suggestions that were later submitted to the Finance Minister for consideration.

During her Budget speech, Sitharaman is expected to lay out the government’s revenue and spending plans for the next financial year. The Budget is widely anticipated to focus on economic growth, job creation, and maintaining fiscal discipline amid global uncertainties.

The government has also sought public participation in the Budget-making process. Inputs were invited from citizens, including youth, through multiple platforms, with several of these suggestions likely to find reflection in the final document.

Once the Budget speech concludes, the full set of Budget documents will be made available on the Union Budget Mobile App and the official website. After the presentation, the Finance Minister will also interact with around 30 college students from different parts of the country, continuing a tradition aimed at engaging young citizens in economic policymaking.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which began on January 28, will continue until April 2.

Also Read: Assam Legislative Assembly to Hold Budget Session from Feb 16