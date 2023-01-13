Union Budget 2023-24 To be Held from January 31 to April 6

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the Parliament's Budget session will begin from January 31, 2023 and will end on April 6, 2023. There will be a total of 27 sittings, spread over 66 days and have the usual recess, as per previous years.

The official tweet reads, "Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items."

Elaborating on the schedule, the minister also mentioned that during the Budget session 2023-24, the recess will be from February 14 to March 12, 2023. During this time, the department related to the Parliamentary Standing Committees will look at and exmaine the demands for grants. It will also prepare reports related to various ministries and their departments.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023. Just like the previous year, even this year, the Budget is expected to be presented via electronic medium. Before the official preparations for the Budget began, the Finance Minister met with several industry leaders and experts to get their inputs as a part of pre-budget consultations.