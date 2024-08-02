Union Cabinet Approves 121 km Guwahati Ring Road with Rs 5,729 Cr Investment

The Cabinet announced that the 121-km Guwahati Ring Road will be developed in Build Operate Toll (BOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs. 5,729 Crore in three sections. They are: 4-lane Access-Controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass (56 km), widening of the existing 4-lane bypass on NH 27 to 6 lanes (8 km), and improvement of the existing bypass on NH 27 (58 km).