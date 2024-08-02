Union Cabinet Approves 121 km Guwahati Ring Road with Rs 5,729 Cr Investment

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Guwahati Ring Road project with an investment of Rs 5,729 crore.
This decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
The Cabinet announced that the 121-km Guwahati Ring Road will be developed in Build Operate Toll (BOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs. 5,729 Crore in three sections. They are: 4-lane Access-Controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass (56 km), widening of the existing 4-lane bypass on NH 27 to 6 lanes (8 km), and improvement of the existing bypass on NH 27 (58 km).
A major bridge over river Brahmaputra will also be constructed as a part of the project. The Guwahati Ring Road will provide seamless connectivity to long-distance traffic plying on National Highway 27 (the East West Corridor), which is the gateway to North-East Region of the country.
The Ring Road is slated to ease congestion on major National Highways around Guwahati, connecting major cities and towns in the region including Siliguri, Silchar, Shillong, Jorhat, Tezpur, Jogigopha, and Barpeta.
Meanwhile, in today’s cabinet, the development of 8 important National High Speed Corridor projects with a length of 936 km at a cost of Rs. 50,655 crore across the country was approved. Implementation of these projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore mandays of direct and indirect employment.