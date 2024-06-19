Union Cabinet Approves Rs 7,453 Cr Funding For Offshore Wind Energy Projects

The commissioning of the 1 GW offshore wind projects is anticipated to generate approximately 3.72 billion units of renewable electricity annually. This will lead to a reduction of 2.98 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions each year for the next 25 years. Furthermore, this initiative will not only catalyze offshore wind energy development in India but also establish a necessary ecosystem to bolster the nation's ocean-based economic activities. This ecosystem is projected to support the initial development of 37 GW of offshore wind energy, requiring an investment of around Rs 4,50,000 crore.