Union Cabinet Approves Ayushman Bharat Scheme For All Citizens Above 70

In a significant policy move, the Union Cabinet has approved health coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of income, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This initiative aims to benefit 4.5 crore families, encompassing approximately 6 crore senior citizens, by providing them with an annual free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Eligible senior citizens will be issued a new, distinct card for this scheme.
The government stated, "Senior citizens of the age 70 years and above belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY to get an additional top-up cover up to 75 lakh per annum for themselves." Furthermore, senior citizens who are already benefiting from other public health insurance schemes will have the option to either continue with their existing scheme or switch to AB PM-JAY.
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is designed to offer a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. The scheme targets approximately 55 crore beneficiaries across 12.34 crore families, representing the bottom 40 percent of India's population.
Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme, with an allocation of Rs 10,900 crore over the next two years.