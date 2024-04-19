Ayushman Bharat Card 2024: Benefits, Eligibility, Registration Process, and Required Documents

Ayushman Card, also known as Ayushman Bharat Card, was launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Government of India as part of the Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). This scheme aims to provide free medical treatment to people in government as well as some private hospitals. Currently, around fifty crore Indians possess Ayushman Cards, enabling them to access free-of-cost healthcare services. The Ayushman Card functions as an insurance-based healthcare scheme, offering cashless access to medical services up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Accepted in both government and private hospitals across the nation, this card enables individuals to avail of treatment without any financial burden. If you do not already have an Ayushman Card, it is advisable to apply for one to avail of its benefits.

Key Features of Ayushman Card

1. Health Coverage: Ayushman Card offers health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year to each family, encompassing various medical expenses such as hospitalization, surgeries, diagnosis, and treatment.

2. Cashless Treatment: Cardholders are entitled to cashless treatment at government-specified hospitals nationwide. No upfront payment is required at the hospital, ensuring seamless access to healthcare services. However, it's essential to verify the eligibility of the hospital before seeking treatment.

3. Family Coverage: Ayushman Card functions as a family card, providing coverage to all members of a family based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) Database.

4. Portability: The Ayushman Card is portable across all states and union territories in India. This means individuals can continue to receive free treatment even if they relocate to a different location.

5. No Age Bar: There are no age restrictions under the Ayushman Card scheme. From children to the elderly, everyone is eligible for free treatment, ensuring comprehensive healthcare access for all.

Eligibility Criteria for Ayushman Card

To qualify for benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana, individuals must meet the following eligibility criteria:

1. Belonging to the below-poverty-line (BPL) category or having low-income levels.

2. Having an annual income below Rs 2.4 lakh.

3. Eligibility is primarily based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) Database.

4. The candidate's family does not have any member earning above 16 years of age.

5. Belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

6. Not having a permanent residence.

Ineligible Candidates

Candidates are not eligible if they:

1. Own two, three, or four-wheelers.

2. Own mechanized farming equipment.

3. Are employed by the government.

4. Earn Rs 10,000 per month.

5. Own refrigerators and landlines.

6. Have a decent house.

7. Own agricultural land.

8. Have a Kisan card with a credit limit of Rs 50,000.

How to Register for an Ayushman Card

To apply for an Ayushman card or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY

2. Verify your eligibility for the scheme.

3. Find the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) in your pincode area.

4. Visit the Common Service Center with all the required documents (check below).

5. Provide your details like name, address, family details (as per SECC database), and other required information to the CSC operator.

6. The CSC operator will verify your details and submit your application.

7. Upon successful registration, you will receive the Ayushman Bharat Card with a unique identification number, known as the UHID number.

8. You can now use this card for free treatment at a government-specified hospital or clinic.

Required Documents for Ayushman Card

To register for the Ayushman Bharat Card or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana card, you'll need the following documents:

1. Aadhar Card: This is the primary identification document for every Indian, essential for linking with the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY System.

2. Ration Card: Required to verify residence and family details. All listed members in the ration card are eligible for Ayushman card benefits.

3. Voter ID Card: If you don't have a ration card, a voter ID card can serve as an alternative identification document.

4. Passport-size Photograph: You'll need passport-size photographs of yourself and your family members at the time of registration.

5. Income Certificate: This certificate is necessary to determine eligibility based on socio-economic criteria.

6. Caste Certificate: For individuals belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), submission of a caste certificate is required for registration.

How to Download an Ayushman Card

After successful registration, you can download your Ayushman card online using these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY

2. Click on the "Download E-Card" section, available on the homepage or under the "Beneficiary Corner" section.

3. Enter your Aadhar Number, Mobile Number, or other required details.

4. Authenticate by entering the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

5. After verification, you'll be able to download your Ayushman Bharat Card in digital format. Download or print it out.

6. Keep a printout with you when you visit the hospital for free treatment or save an E-card on your phone for future use.

List of Diseases Covered in Ayushman Card

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) provides coverage for a wide range of medical treatments or procedures, including:

- Cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, heart failure, and coronary artery disease.

- Various types of cancer, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgical intervention.

- Orthopedic conditions, including joint fractures, joint replacements, and surgeries.

- Neurological conditions such as strokes.

- Kidney diseases.

- Respiratory diseases.

- Mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.

- Maternal and child health.

- Diabetes, hypertension, and gastrointestinal disorders.