Union Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Free Fortified Rice Supply Till 2028

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension of the universal supply of fortified rice under all government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). This initiative will continue in its current form from July 2024 until December 2028.
During a press briefing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the fortified rice program will be a central sector initiative, fully funded by the government as part of PMGKAY (Food Subsidy). This program aims to provide a unified framework for implementation across various welfare schemes.
The initiative, which entails “Supply of fortified rice throughout the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Other Welfare Schemes, Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS), PM POSHAN (Erstwhile MDM) in all States and Union Territories (UTs),” was launched to combat anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies in line with PM Modi's commitment to nutritional security in India.
In April 2022, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) initiated the phased implementation of the rice fortification project, with a goal to complete it by March 2024. Remarkably, all three phases of the initiative have been successfully executed, achieving the target of universal coverage for the supply of fortified rice across all government schemes by March 2024.
According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted between 2019 and 2021, anaemia continues to be a pressing concern in India, affecting children, women, and men from diverse age groups and income brackets. Besides iron deficiency, other nutritional deficiencies, such as Vitamin B12 and folic acid, persist, undermining the overall health and productivity of the population.
Globally, food fortification has proven to be an effective method for addressing anaemia and micronutrient malnutrition, particularly among vulnerable populations. Rice, as a staple food consumed by 65 per cent of India's population, is an ideal vehicle for delivering essential micronutrients.
The rice fortification process involves adding Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) enriched with vital micronutrients—Iron, Folic Acid, and Vitamin B12—following standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to regular custom-milled rice.
Vaishnaw noted that this initiative is expected to benefit approximately 80 crore citizens, aiming to tackle the persistent issues of anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies. The total financial commitment for this program amounts to Rs 17,082 crore from July 2024 to December 2028.
To support this initiative, 27 NABL labs will be utilized for FRK testing, while 11 NABL labs will focus on vitamin and mineral pre-mix testing. Furthermore, an investment of Rs 11,000 crore has been allocated to develop a robust supply chain for the initiative.