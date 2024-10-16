Union Cabinet Approves Mega Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Across Ganga In UP

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted approval for a groundbreaking rail-cum-road bridge across the Ganga River, linking Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh. This project promises to be an engineering marvel, featuring a six-lane highway on the upper deck and a four-line railway on the lower deck.
During a press briefing following the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the urgent need to replace the ageing Malviya Bridge in Varanasi. This historic structure, constructed 137 years ago, serves as a critical railway connection across the Ganga, facilitating travel between northern, eastern, and western states. The current route to the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction is operating at an oversaturated capacity of 163 per cent.
The new rail-cum-road bridge, with an investment of Rs 2,642 crore, will significantly enhance transportation infrastructure in this bustling region. Vaishnaw noted, "The proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways."
Varanasi Railway Station, a pivotal hub in the Indian Railways network, plays a vital role in connecting key regions and accommodating a high volume of pilgrims, tourists, and local commuters. The Varanasi-DDU Junction route is essential for both passenger and freight traffic but currently faces severe congestion due to its significance in transporting goods such as coal, cement, and foodgrains, along with meeting the demands of increasing tourism and industrial activities.
The official release stated, "To address this issue, infrastructure upgrades are needed, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of third and fourth railway lines." These enhancements are expected to boost capacity and efficiency, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. The new bridge is anticipated to handle 27.83 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic.
This project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of a New India, aiming to empower local residents and promote comprehensive development that enhances employment and self-employment opportunities. It is a key initiative under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, designed through integrated planning to ensure seamless movement of people, goods, and services.
Covering two districts in Uttar Pradesh, the project will extend the existing Indian Railways network by approximately 30 kilometers. Additionally, as a more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, the railways are expected to contribute to national climate goals by reducing logistics costs and cutting down CO2 emissions by 149 crore kg, equivalent to the planting of six crore trees.