Union Cabinet Approves National Maritime Heritage Complex In Gujarat

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that this ambitious project aims to establish the largest maritime heritage complex in the world.
During a media briefing following the Cabinet meeting, Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, "Today, the Cabinet approved the development of a National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat. The proposal aims to showcase India's rich and diverse maritime heritage and create the largest maritime heritage complex in the world."
The NMHC will be developed in two phases, with the Cabinet granting in-principle approval for Phases 1B and 2 based on the master plan. Funding for the project will be sourced through voluntary contributions, and construction will begin once the required financial resources are secured. The Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) will fund the construction of the Lighthouse Museum under Phase 1B.
To facilitate the project's development, a separate society will be established, governed by a Governing Council headed by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. This body will be responsible for overseeing the implementation, management, and operation of the NMHC.
Currently, Phase 1A of the project is in progress, with over 60 per cent of the physical work completed and an anticipated completion date of 2025. Phases 1A and 1B will be developed using the EPC mode, while Phase 2 will involve land subleasing or a public-private partnership (PPP) to create a world-class heritage museum.
The NMHC project is expected to generate approximately 22,000 jobs, comprising 15,000 direct and 7,000 indirect employment opportunities. This initiative aims to foster economic growth and provide substantial benefits to local communities, tourists, researchers, scholars, government entities, educational institutions, cultural organizations, conservation groups, and businesses.
Phase 1A will feature a state-of-the-art NMHC museum with six galleries, including a dedicated Indian Navy and Coast Guard gallery, poised to be one of the largest in the nation. The museum will display external naval artefacts, a replica model of the ancient Lothal township, and an open aquatic gallery, complemented by a jetty walkway.
Phase 1B will enhance the complex with eight additional galleries, including a Lighthouse Museum, designed to be the tallest in the world. This phase will also introduce a Bagicha complex with parking for around 1,500 cars, a food hall, and a medical centre.
Looking ahead, Phase 2 will encompass Coastal State Pavilions developed by various coastal states and union territories, a hospitality zone featuring a maritime-themed eco-resort and "museotels," a recreation of the historic Lothal city, a maritime institute with a hostel, and four theme-based parks.