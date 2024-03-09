PM Modi Inaugurates Rs. 8500 Crore Projects, Propelling Tripura's Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects totaling over Rs. 8500 crore in Tripura, as announced by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday.
Dr. Saha emphasized the significant strides Tripura has made in development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, aligning with the nationwide developmental vision, "Viksit Bharat." The projects unveiled are intended to propel Tripura's progress in sync with this vision.
Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi's commitment to the Northeast's development, Dr. Saha highlighted the upcoming operationalization of the Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu, expected to transform Tripura into a gateway to Southeast Asia.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized that without developing the Northeast, overall development in India is not possible. Thanks to the Act East Policy, we are now witnessing what development truly means. PM Modi has introduced the HIRA Model to us. He has laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 8,534 crores in Tripura, the highest amount. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, these projects will create a new chapter of development, aligning with the goal of Viksit Bharat Viksit Tripura. Tripura's development is consistently progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and under the umbrella of Viksit Bharat, Tripura is advancing step by step with Viksit Tripura," he said.
Dr. Saha also underscored the transformational impact of various projects inaugurated by PM Modi, including infrastructure development, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities across Tripura.
"We are eagerly waiting for the operation of Maitri Setu, which will turn Tripura into the gateway of Southeast Asia. The time has come, and soon operations through Maitri Setu will commence. After Akhura, Srimantapur ICP, Sabroom ICP is the largest in Tripura. People from Northeast India and other states can easily access the Chittagong port through this ICP. All of this is possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has worked for the overall development of Tripura. We are proud to have a leader who is propelling the country forward. I also want to express gratitude to PM Modi for this," he added.
Notable among the projects inaugurated are the Integrated Check Post in Sabroom, tap connections for 1.46 lakh people, and the Eklavya Model Residential School. Additionally, several road rehabilitation and improvement projects were unveiled, along with initiatives in healthcare, education, and renewable energy.
Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and other senior officials graced the event, marking a significant milestone in Tripura's journey towards comprehensive development.