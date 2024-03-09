PM Modi Inaugurates Rs. 8500 Crore Projects, Propelling Tripura's Development

"We are eagerly waiting for the operation of Maitri Setu, which will turn Tripura into the gateway of Southeast Asia. The time has come, and soon operations through Maitri Setu will commence. After Akhura, Srimantapur ICP, Sabroom ICP is the largest in Tripura. People from Northeast India and other states can easily access the Chittagong port through this ICP. All of this is possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has worked for the overall development of Tripura. We are proud to have a leader who is propelling the country forward. I also want to express gratitude to PM Modi for this," he added.