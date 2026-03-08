Centre Asks Bengal Govt To Explain Protocol Lapses During President's Visit

The Union government has asked the Government of West Bengal to explain alleged lapses in protocol during the recent visit of President Droupadi Murmu, who travelled to the state on Saturday to participate in a tribal cultural gathering.

According to the report, Govind Mohan, the Union Home Secretary, has directed the state’s Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by 5 PM on Sunday outlining the circumstances surrounding the incident. The clarification has been sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs after concerns emerged regarding deviations from standard procedures typically followed during a presidential visit.

Authorities in New Delhi are particularly seeking explanations on several issues, including the absence of senior state representatives during the President’s arrival, changes made to the event venue at the last minute, alterations in the travel route, and other logistical arrangements during the high-profile programme.

The controversy arose during the 9th edition of the International Santal Conference held in the Darjeeling district. The event was originally planned to take place in Bidhannagar under the Phansidewa block. However, the venue was later shifted by the state administration to Gossainpur on the outskirts of Siliguri.

President Murmu attended the programme at Gossainpur before travelling nearly 30 kilometres to Bidhannagar, where she interacted with local residents and spoke about the arrangements surrounding the conference.

During her address, the President questioned the decision to relocate the event from the originally planned site. She observed that the open grounds at Bidhannagar appeared spacious enough to host a very large gathering, suggesting that the original venue could have accommodated several lakh participants without difficulty.

Murmu also expressed concern that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the conference because it was organised at a different location, potentially limiting the participation of people from nearby areas.

Another point raised by the President was the absence of senior representatives from the state government during her visit. She noted that it is generally customary for a state’s Chief Minister and cabinet members to be present when the President arrives for an official programme.

While speaking about the situation, Murmu made a personal remark about her connection to the state, describing herself as someone who shares a close bond with West Bengal. Referring to Mamata Banerjee, she said she considers the Chief Minister like a younger sister and wondered why the circumstances surrounding the visit had unfolded in such a way.

Following the President’s public comments, the Union government took note of the developments and sought an official explanation from the state administration. The report requested by the Home Ministry is expected to clarify why the venue was changed, why certain protocol procedures may not have been followed, and how the arrangements for the presidential visit were handled.