Union Govt Launches Amrit Bharat Scheme for Railway Station Development

Indian Railways is also committed to making its stations more accessible to persons with disabilities, in line with the "Sugamya Bharat Mission" or 'Accessible India Campaign.' The guidelines for station accessibility, notified in the official Gazette of India, include provisions such as entrance ramps, accessible parking, low-height ticket counters, accessible toilets, drinking water booths, subways and foot over bridges with ramps or lifts, standard signage including Braille and tactile pathways for the visually impaired.