Union Govt Sets Up Panel to Monitor Indo-Bangladesh Border Amid Unrest

In response to recent developments in Bangladesh, the Union government has established a dedicated panel to monitor the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
This initiative, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 9 via a post on X (formerly Twitter), underscores the Modi government's commitment to safeguarding the border and protecting vulnerable communities.
"In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there," Shah wrote.
The newly formed committee will be led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Eastern Command. The BSF, which is tasked with securing the 4,096-kilometre-long international border, has identified districts most vulnerable to potential infiltration attempts due to the unrest in Bangladesh. Intelligence inputs have been provided to the force regarding areas that could be exploited for illegal entry into India.
West Bengal, which shares the largest portion of the border, has been highlighted as particularly vulnerable, followed by regions in Meghalaya and Tripura. In a significant incident reported on August 8 by the Indian Express, around 500 individuals from Bangladesh attempted to cross into India through West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The attempt was foiled by the vigilant BSF, which has been on high alert since the resignation of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, and her subsequent departure from Dhaka.
In response to potential security threats, a state of high alert has been declared along the border. Commanders at all levels have been directed to maintain maximum vigilance and readiness, with round-the-clock monitoring and the deployment of quick response teams. Surveillance at all Land Custom Stations (LCS) has also been intensified to prevent any illegal crossings or other security breaches.
The BSF’s North Bengal Frontier, which oversees 936.415 kilometres of the border across five districts of West Bengal, has deployed 18 battalions under four sectors, all of which are now operating under heightened security measures to ensure the safety and integrity of the border region.