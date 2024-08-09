Union Govt Sets Up Panel to Monitor Indo-Bangladesh Border Amid Unrest

This initiative, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 9 via a post on X (formerly Twitter), underscores the Modi government's commitment to safeguarding the border and protecting vulnerable communities.

"In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there," Shah wrote.