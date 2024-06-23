Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting on Flood Management

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a significant high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the nation's preparedness in tackling floods during the monsoon season. The meeting focused on both immediate response measures and long-term strategies aimed at mitigating the impact of floods across the country.
During the meeting, Shah reviewed the implementation status of decisions taken in previous sessions and discussed the adoption of new technologies by various agencies for effective flood management. Special emphasis was placed on enhancing the network and capabilities of these agencies.
Highlighting the importance of satellite imagery from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Shah underscored its critical role in flood and water management efforts. He urged all relevant agencies to optimize the use of this technology.
Underlining India's 'Zero Casualty Approach' in disaster management under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shah urged states and union territories to promptly implement advisories issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He instructed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to expedite the recalibration of flood forecasting equipment.
Shah directed detailed studies on recent floods in Sikkim and Manipur, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the integrity of floodgates at major dams nationwide. He called for upgrading the river water level forecasting system to enhance flood preparedness.
Addressing specific regional concerns, Shah proposed the construction of 50 large ponds in Northeastern states to divert and store Brahmaputra River water. This initiative aims to support agriculture, irrigation, tourism, and flood control efforts in the region.
Regarding forest fire incidents, Shah instructed the NDMA and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to implement preventive measures rigorously. He advocated for regular creation of fire lines, removal of dry leaves, and conducting mock drills in forest areas.
Shah also emphasized the importance of timely dissemination of IMD alerts on lightning strikes through various communication channels. He called for integration of weather, rainfall, and flood warning apps to ensure maximum benefit for the public.
Recognizing the community as the first responders during disasters, Shah stressed the need for coordinated awareness programs involving multiple agencies to enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities.
Every year, states like Bihar, Assam, and others in the East face severe flooding due to monsoon rains, while states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim contend with landslides. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir have also witnessed floods in recent years.
The comprehensive approach discussed in the meeting aims to strengthen India's resilience against natural disasters and safeguard lives and livelihoods.