Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting on Flood Management

Every year, states like Bihar, Assam, and others in the East face severe flooding due to monsoon rains, while states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim contend with landslides. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir have also witnessed floods in recent years.

The comprehensive approach discussed in the meeting aims to strengthen India's resilience against natural disasters and safeguard lives and livelihoods.