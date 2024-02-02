Union Minister Inaugurates 8 New Flight Routes to Ayodhya, Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

In December 2023, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at AyodhyaDham built at a cost of Rs 350 crores was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in the august presence of Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Dignitaries present at today's event included Lallu Singh, Member of Parliament, and officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Government of Uttar Pradesh.