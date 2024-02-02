Union Minister Inaugurates 8 New Flight Routes to Ayodhya, Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

To boost air connectivity for the holy city of Ayodhya and facilitate the arrival of pilgrims, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Thursday virtually inaugurated 8 new flight routes for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, Gen (Dr) V.K. Singh (Retd.).
The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The immense demand emanating from the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple has increased the tourism potential of Ayodhya and laid down a new path for economic and social development.
Ayodhya Airport reflects its culture associated with Ram Mandir
On the occasion, Scindia said, “Ayodhya is not an ordinary destination. The faith and the reverence of the devotees of Bhagwan Ram from every corner of the world are connected with it. The airport is the first introduction of the city to the visitor. This is why the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham has been developed to reflect its culture with artwork depicting stories from the Ramayana.”
Scindia further said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the number of operational airports in Uttar Pradesh has doubled from five to ten. Five more airports will be operational soon, and by the end of the year, the total number of airports in the state will go up to 16 that will also include the world-class Jewar greenfield airport. He also assured that there will be no airlines left that will not be operating from Ayodhya.
In December 2023, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at AyodhyaDham built at a cost of Rs 350 crores was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in the august presence of Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Dignitaries present at today's event included Lallu Singh, Member of Parliament, and officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Government of Uttar Pradesh.