Union Minister Pashupati Paras Resigns as BJP Allies With Chirag Paswan's Party

The decision by the national party to align with Chirag Paswan's faction of the LJP underscores the perception that he now commands the community vote. The Paswan community represents approximately six percent of the voting population in Bihar. However, potential discord may arise as Chirag Paswan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) have strained relations. The Chief Minister holds the LJP accountable for his party's underperformance in the 2020 Assembly election, following the split initiated by Paras after Ram Vilas Paswan's demise.