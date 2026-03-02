Union Minister Pradhan Announces 19 Foreign University Campuses in India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday that nearly 19 foreign universities are set to open campuses in India during the current academic year. The announcement came at the Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, where Pradhan highlighted India’s growing collaborations with global institutions.

Speaking at the event, the minister said Indian universities are partnering with international counterparts in key areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, critical minerals, agriculture, and sustainable management. He warmly welcomed students from across the world to study in India, emphasising the country’s focus on quality education and improving its global rankings.

Mr Pradhan also noted that India’s strength lies in its young population, with 65 per cent of citizens under the age of 35. He stressed that this youthful demographic provides a unique opportunity to create economic and developmental prospects through education.

Highlighting India’s global vision, the minister said the country aims to build a knowledge bridge between different nations and civilisations. He also outlined plans to develop a model for education and growth that could serve the Global South, strengthening India’s role as a hub for learning and innovation.

