Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Emphasises North-East Growth and Bilateral Ties with Russia

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today addressed a press conference, discussing key issues related to Assam and the broader North-East region.

Sonowal criticised previous Congress governments, saying the North-East was often neglected and portrayed as a region of unrest. “I come from the North-East, and I know that under Congress rule, the region was consistently left behind,” he said. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the North-East is now progressing steadily.

The minister highlighted that Union ministers regularly visit the region to oversee the implementation of various schemes and initiatives, ensuring holistic development. He also pointed out that India currently has 20 national waterways, with the Inland Waterways Authority actively working to enhance efficiency and capacity.

Sonowal further emphasised the central government’s efforts to raise public awareness about development initiatives and expressed confidence that the BJP-led government would return to power in Assam, citing continued public trust in Prime Minister Modi.

On international affairs, Sonowal remarked on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, stressing the significance of strengthening bilateral ties between India and Russia.

